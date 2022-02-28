Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIV shares. UBS Group downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

