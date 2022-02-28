Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE:TPX opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.