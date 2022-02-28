Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,023 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $3.67 on Monday, reaching $116.37. 54,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

