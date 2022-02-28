Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla stock opened at $811.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $815.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $966.31 and its 200 day moving average is $921.99. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

