Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $450.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA opened at $809.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $813.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $966.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $921.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

