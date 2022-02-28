Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

