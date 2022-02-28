The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.67.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE:THG traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

