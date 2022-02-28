The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.75. The company had a trading volume of 104,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,826. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $329.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

