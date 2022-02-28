The Mosaic Company (MOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Mosaic has increased its dividend payment by 175.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Mosaic stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mosaic by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

