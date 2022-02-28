The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,421. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.