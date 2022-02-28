Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 387.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,326 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE:AOS opened at $69.39 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.