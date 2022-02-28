Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,969 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NetEase were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NetEase by 20.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 15.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $2,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NTES opened at $99.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.47. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $120.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

