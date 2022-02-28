Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of WTS opened at $148.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.70. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

