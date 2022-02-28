Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 40,885 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

