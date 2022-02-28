TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TPG’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG.

TPG traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.01. 673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,097. TPG has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

