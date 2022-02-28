TravelNote (TVNT) Reaches Market Cap of $11,514.68

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $11,514.68 and $4.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.57 or 0.06866364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,312.19 or 1.00117537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003121 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

