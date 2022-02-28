TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.890-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $88.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

