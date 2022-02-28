TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TrueCar in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TrueCar’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRUE. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TrueCar by 167,431.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in TrueCar by 152.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 94,508 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TrueCar by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

