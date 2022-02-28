Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 2,600 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.52% of Mitek Systems worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 122.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MITK shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $51,143.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,760 shares of company stock worth $655,426. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $666.68 million, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.40. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.