Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 316,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of NuVasive worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

NuVasive stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

