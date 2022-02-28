Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Schneider National worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 754,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

SNDR opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

Schneider National Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.