Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,629 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.78% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 56.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 140,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 65,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,303 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.
Preferred Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.
