Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 96,702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.17% of Yelp worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 467,953 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,261,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.16. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Yelp’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

