Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after buying an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $172.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

