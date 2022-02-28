Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 13,738 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of Veoneer worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,184,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 778,247 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,473,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

NYSE:VNE opened at $35.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

