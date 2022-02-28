UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.74% of eBay worth $337,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.21. 303,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.