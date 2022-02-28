UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $357.72 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $357,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after acquiring an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 176,924 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.54. 113,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

