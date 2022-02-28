UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $491.60 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $491,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,471,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

NYSE:GS traded down $7.70 on Monday, reaching $342.42. 103,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.46 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.81 and its 200-day moving average is $388.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

