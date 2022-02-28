UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 81,410 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,186,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 81,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of CVS Health worth $440,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

