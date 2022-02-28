UBS Group AG Acquires 53,042 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.50% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $23,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMO opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

