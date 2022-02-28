UBS Group AG Acquires 547 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.82% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $26,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

