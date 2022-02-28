UBS Group AG Buys 3,914 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $24,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $26.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

