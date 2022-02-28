UBS Group AG Has $24.68 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.05% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $24,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after buying an additional 168,479 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $87.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $77.94 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $89.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.