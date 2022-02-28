UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 190,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $104.90 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Argus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

