UBS Group Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $475.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $535.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.27.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $429.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.91 and its 200-day moving average is $494.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

