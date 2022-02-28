Unified Trust Company N.A. Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Unified Trust Company N.A. reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.34. 257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,234. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $122.61 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

