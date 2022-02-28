United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 46.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 968.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Edison International stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

