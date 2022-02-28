United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $2,424,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 9.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $12,115,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI opened at $28.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

