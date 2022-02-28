United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

