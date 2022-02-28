United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 633 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Genpact by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 3,776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Genpact by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 73,648 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of G stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

