Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Universal Display worth $32,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,530,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,058 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,052,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 357,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED opened at $157.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.67. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $246.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

