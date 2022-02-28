Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

