Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

