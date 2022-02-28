Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $287.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.63. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $267.08 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

