Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $144.27 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.02 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.66.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

