Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.91 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $76.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.