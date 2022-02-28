Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.