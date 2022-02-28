Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.15 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 108.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 225,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

