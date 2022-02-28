Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,110,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,787,000 after purchasing an additional 188,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 101.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

