Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $144.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

